Celebrating National Pharmacy Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the things we learned during the pandemic was to thank our healthcare heroes, but there are others in the healthcare field who may not get the appreciation they deserve.

We’re talking about your pharmacists.

It’s National Pharmacy Week and UofL Health is encouraging folks to thank those filling your prescriptions and talk to those at your local pharmacies to learn more about the medication you take.

“It’s very important for us as patients to understand what we are taking and what conditions we have,” Dr. Tina Claypool, a pharmacist at University of Louisville Hospital, said. “Please write it down and if you aren’t in an opportunity to do so, ask your pharmacist or caregiver to write it down. And please bring that list with you everywhere you go. If you get a vaccine, bring that with you. If you go see your physical therapist, bring that list with you. If you’re going to have an outpatient colonoscopy, bring that list with you because the different medicines we take and the different health conditions we have. Always remembering over the counter supplements do affect us.”

Many pharmacists also take blood pressure and administer flu shots and vaccines.

