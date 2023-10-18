Crashes on the Watterson, Gene Snyder caused delays for morning commuters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were some crashes in Louisville that impacted the Wednesday morning commute.

Traffic was moving slowly due to a crash on I-64 East-West between mile markers 19.0 and 19.2, which is in the I-265/Taylorsville Road area. MetroSafe said EMS was sent, but there’s no confirmation on if someone was injured.

The right two lanes and right ramp were blocked on I-264 West at mile marker 13.1, which is in the Poplar Level Road area.

The crashes were cleared during the morning.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.