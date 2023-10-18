Crashes on the Watterson, Gene Snyder causing delays for Wednesday morning commute

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are some crashes in Louisville drivers should be aware of for their Wednesday morning commute.

Traffic is moving slowly since the right shoulder is blocked on I-64 East-West between mile markers 19.0 and 19.2, which is in the I-265/Taylorsville Road area. MetroSafe said EMS was sent, but there’s no confirmation on if someone was injured.

The right two lanes and right ramp are blocked on I-264 West at mile marker 13.1, which is in the Poplar Level Road area.

There’s no word on when these crashes will clear up.

Drivers should take a different route if they’re able to.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.