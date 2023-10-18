Feed Louisville moves into new kitchen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville non-profit is now better equipped to feed the hungry.

Feed Louisville has a new kitchen headquarters. They’re moving into what used to be the Dare to Care Kitchen on Story Avenue.

The chair of the board explained why the new 80,000-square-foot facility is so important.

“This will serve as a hub for a very large food rescue program,” Chair Maz Masri said. “There’s so much food that goes to waste in this community. We have a team of professional chefs who can repurpose that food and make nutritious and tasty meals with it.”

They also announced some changes to their programming. Soon a separate non-profit will administer their housing navigation and street outreach programs. Those changes go into effect next month.

