Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Finally, some clearing skies tonight

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mainly sunny and warmer Wednesday
  • Showers and gusty winds into Thursday
  • A quiet weekend is expected for WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The persistent cloud deck will finally erode away as we move through the night. It will be a chillier setup with lows into the low to mid 40s by sunrise.

Wednesday looks to be mainly sunny with just some passing high clouds through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will get back on track with upper 60s to lower 70s expected.

Clouds will return to the area as we head into Wednesday night. The southerly wind will also increase with gusts over 15 MPH at times possible after 3 AM.

Sunrise showers expected on Thursday along with a gusty wind of 25-30 MPH at times. We’ll get a midday break with gusty winds and warmer weather. More showers develop into the afternoon and evening hours.

Showers will likely linger into early Friday before fading to the south and east. The rest of the forecast into the weekend will be determined by a clipper that will fly through the northern Ohio Valley late Saturday. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out but impacts look low at this time. A much warmer weather pattern takes over next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023

Most Read

Rickey Lewis Kelly
Convicted killer Rickey Kelly released from prison
A man is dead after a shooting on Frankfort Avenue near St. Matthew's.
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Fox Den
Ramp from I-64 West to I-65 South reopens
Fox Den homicide ignites city leaders about bar closing time
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Blog 10/17
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 10/16