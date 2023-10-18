FORECAST: Much-needed dose of sunshine before another shower chance arrives

WEATHER HEADLINES

Patchy fog possible Wednesday morning as clouds aloft clear out

Breezy showers arrive Thursday

Quiet and pleasant weekend expected

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The clearing trend will continue overnight, resulting in clear skies by Wednesday morning.

Lows will be in the 40s as you wake up in the morning with patchy fog potential, especially in valleys and near bodies of water.

Wednesday sees the return of some much-needed sunshine, but a few clouds will start to filter back in during the afternoon as our next system approaches. Regardless, it’ll be a nice day with highs boosting into the 60s and 70s.

Clouds will continue to increase Wednesday night as a breeze starts to pick up. Lows will only drop into the 50s thanks to the insulating cloud cover and increased moisture in the air.

Showers are expected early Thursday morning with another chance by evening. None of this rain will be heavy despite our need for a good rainfall around here.

Some breaks in the clouds during the afternoon will help highs get into the 70s again.

A few light showers are possible very early Friday morning, but most of the day looks drier and cooler with highs in the 60s.

Aside from another quick shower chance Saturday morning, the weekend looks dry and quiet with a few clouds and highs in the mid 60s.

We’ll keep an eye on frost potential Sunday morning and especially Monday morning as temperatures head down into the 30s in rural areas.

