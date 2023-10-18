Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: The radar will light back up on Thursday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers and thunder into Thursday
  • Windy at times on Saturday
  • The 70s return next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will continue increase tonight along with the wind from the south. Both will act to keep temperatures warmer than the previous night.

Thursday morning will start off with a period of showers and gusty winds.

We’ll then become partly sunny for a few hours before another round of showers and even t-storms develop into the afternoon hours. Wind gusts will ramp up as well later in the day.

Rain showers remain likely Thursday night. Expect lows in the 40s and low 50s.

Showers may linger Friday morning before clouds clear later in the day.

It will be cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

