FORECAST: Sunny, warmer day before rain chances return

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Patchy fog this morning
  • Breezy with showers Thursday
  • Cool & quiet weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a sunny and chilly start to the day, upper-level clouds stream into the region. Temperatures warm into the upper 60s to near 70° for afternoon highs. Clouds continue to increase tonight as a breeze also picks up. Clouds will limit lows to the 50s overnight.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, with several rounds of showers pushing through the area during the morning and afternoon. The rain will be light as temperatures climb to near 70° for a high. Rain showers remain likely Thursday night. Expect lows in the 40s and low 50s.

Rain chances stick around Friday before we see a cool, sunny weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Man in hospital after shooting in Shively

