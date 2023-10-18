Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Today is the pick weather day of the week

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Increasing clouds and warmer tonight
  • Breezy with showers and thunder for Thursday
  • Cool & quiet weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A sunnier and warmer setup is on tap for the rest of this Wednesday. High temperatures will reach well into the 60s with a few lower 70s possible.

Clouds continue to increase tonight as a breeze also picks up. Clouds will limit lows to the 50s overnight.

Thursday morning will start off with a period of showers and gusty winds. We’ll then become partly sunny for a few hours before another round of showers and even thunderstorms develop into the afternoon hours. Wind gusts will ramp up as well later in the day.

Rain showers remain likely Thursday night. Expect lows in the 40s and low 50s.

Friday will feature showers mainly to the east with highs in the 60s. A quick-hitting system Saturday will bring a period of gusty winds to the region, otherwise a quiet weekend is on tap.

In fact, so quiet that frost may develop Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
This gift card scam is an increasingly popular way for criminals to use different stores to...
‘You feel like you are being robbed’: Louisville man victim of in-store gift card scam
Jamarcus Glover
Jamarcus Glover facing additional charges following latest indictment
The owners of Shop Bar think the same man has robbed them three times.
Small business suspects same person has robbed them 3 times
Rickey Lewis Kelly
Convicted killer Rickey Kelly released from prison

Latest News

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE Midday Weather - Wednesday October 18, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 10/18
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Blog 10/17
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 10/16