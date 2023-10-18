FORECAST: Today is the pick weather day of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Increasing clouds and warmer tonight

Breezy with showers and thunder for Thursday

Cool & quiet weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A sunnier and warmer setup is on tap for the rest of this Wednesday. High temperatures will reach well into the 60s with a few lower 70s possible.

Clouds continue to increase tonight as a breeze also picks up. Clouds will limit lows to the 50s overnight.

Thursday morning will start off with a period of showers and gusty winds. We’ll then become partly sunny for a few hours before another round of showers and even thunderstorms develop into the afternoon hours. Wind gusts will ramp up as well later in the day.

Rain showers remain likely Thursday night. Expect lows in the 40s and low 50s.

Friday will feature showers mainly to the east with highs in the 60s. A quick-hitting system Saturday will bring a period of gusty winds to the region, otherwise a quiet weekend is on tap.

In fact, so quiet that frost may develop Sunday night.

