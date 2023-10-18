Contact Troubleshooters
Frankfort man living above rockslide recounts his experiences, history of the area

Gene Burch captured this photo from below the rockslide just after it occurred on the morning of Friday, October 13, 2023 in Frankfort. Burch's home sits on the cliff above, on Crown Point Drive.(Gene Burch)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A massive rockslide in Frankfort on Friday, October 13th left a home evacuated and a road shut down. As city officials await a report on the stability of the area, neighbors living on the cliff above wonder what will come next.

Gene Burch’s birds’ eye view of the capital city is one he’s relished for decades.

“Seasons change it, morning and night change it,” said Burch, who says he’s lived on Crown Point Drive for 42 years. “For a photographer, it’s been a really great place to live.”

But the history of the cliff he’s perched on pre-dates his time here.

“This is what the quarry looked like in 1956 or so,” Burch said, holding up an old photo of the rock face.

“I was a dentist downtown; we could see this whole area being excavated,” he added. “Supposedly they didn’t leave enough space between the pillars.”

Burch believes that excavation work, combined with a flood of the quarry in 1978, set in motion a series of events which led to a serious wake-up call on Friday.

“This whole valley was filled with dust,” Burch said, describing the scene when he looked out his window. “It looked like fog, but it was dust from the break.”

Burch’s property now sits just above a massive split in the rock, and it’s not the first he’s experienced. He says another big fall occurred in 2000, and the activity hasn’t stopped since.

“It’s been happening ever since then, smaller ones have broken away,” said Burch.

A Frankfort State-Journal report shows the Kentucky Geological Survey went to the site in 2014 and found several unstable spots along the way - saying a slide was imminent.

Even now that that slide occurred, Burch isn’t worried about his home.

“It’s a beautiful place to live,” Burch said. “Hopefully I get to live here a little longer.”

He’s hoping to hold on to that picture-perfect view. But he does worry about the city’s sewer line, which he says is now just a few feet from the edge.

“You lose that, essentially you lose your house,” said Burch.

Burch says that sewer line covers around a third of the city of Frankfort. Frankfort Emergency Management says a geotechnical report on the area will be released soon, but they do not know when.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

