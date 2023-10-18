Contact Troubleshooters
LIVE @ 1:30 PM: Announcement of Louisville Metro Government’s Legislative Priorities

Official seal of Louisville Metro Government.
Official seal of Louisville Metro Government.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Craig Greenberg is joined by LMPD Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel and State Senators and Representatives from Louisville as he announces the legislative priorities of Louisville Metro Government for the upcoming session of the Kentucky General Assembly.

You can watch the announcement as it happens in the video player below.

