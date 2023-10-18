Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD investigating after man walks in hospital with gunshot wound

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man who had been shot walked into the Mary and Elizabeth Hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the hospital around 3:15 p.m. after receiving a call about a man who had walked in with a gunshot wound, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the man is expected to survive his injuries and that the shooting appears to have happened at Peachtree Avenue at Walter Avenue.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
This gift card scam is an increasingly popular way for criminals to use different stores to...
‘You feel like you are being robbed’: Louisville man victim of in-store gift card scam
Jamarcus Glover
Jamarcus Glover facing additional charges following latest indictment
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Rickey Lewis Kelly
Convicted killer Rickey Kelly released from prison

Latest News

TKO Parkinson's is a free class for people living with Parkinson's Disease.
Parkinson’s patients bring new meaning to putting up a fight
Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg plans to ask for a quarter of a billion dollars in state...
‘We’ve got a lot of work to do’: Mayor Greenberg to ask for $250M from state legislature
Seneca High School (Source: JCPS)
Gun found in backpack of Seneca High Schooler
A New Albany woman is dead after being struck by a car.
New Albany woman dead after being struck by car