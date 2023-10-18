LMPD investigating after man walks in hospital with gunshot wound

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man who had been shot walked into the Mary and Elizabeth Hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the hospital around 3:15 p.m. after receiving a call about a man who had walked in with a gunshot wound, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the man is expected to survive his injuries and that the shooting appears to have happened at Peachtree Avenue at Walter Avenue.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

