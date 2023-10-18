Contact Troubleshooters
Montgomery Avenue closed for two months during construction

Road closed
Road closed(DJ Jones)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Montgomery Avenue will be closed from Marriott Drive in Clarksville to 9th Street in Jeffersonville from Oct. 23 through Dec. 22.

The closures are due to construction of a new multi-use path to connect south Clarksville to downtown Jeffersonville and the installation of new lighting.

“This project is an important step in improving connectivity between our two communities,” Clarksville Communication Director Ken Conklin said. “It will provide a safe and well-lit route for pedestrians and cyclists looking to get from Jeffersonville to south Clarksville or vice versa.”

Detour signs will be prominently displayed to guide motorists to alternate routes during the road closures and Clarksville officials advise residents to all additional travel time as necessary.

