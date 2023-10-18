Contact Troubleshooters
Nelson County Schools to be closed due to staffing shortages

(Credit: Pixabay via MGN)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nelson County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 19, according to officials.

The district said the decision came due to staffing shortages.

Officials also said non-tradition instruction will not be held during the closure on Thursday.

The closure comes after walkouts Wednesday morning among students and staff members after a majority of school board members supported a merger between Thomas Nelson High School and Nelson County High School.

It is currently unknown if the closure will continue into Friday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

