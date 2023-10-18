New Albany Police Department getting first stand-alone headquarters

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - For the first time in 210 years, New Albany’s police department will have its very own building.

Wednesday morning, the groundbreaking took place for the NAPD headquarters on East Spring Street and Scribner Drive.

Previously, the headquarters was in a shared building on Hausse Squarter with other public safety and government offices.

Officials says the new development will improve safety and effectiveness of police officers in the city. The new facility will also allow for new training for officers and improve mental health support services.

“From the beginning, our workspace was shared, located at multiple locations or simply non-existent,” NAPD’s Todd Bailey said. “I personally remember the first day I walked into the current facility thinking how jumbled it was or how small it was.”

New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said that this new facility will not create new or increase taxes.

