Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

New Albany woman dead after being struck by car

A New Albany woman is dead after being struck by a car.
A New Albany woman is dead after being struck by a car.(ISP)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A New Albany woman is dead after being struck by a car early Wednesday morning.

Indiana State Police said New Albany police responded to a car and pedestrian crash on Charlestown Road around 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 70-year-old woman who had been hit by a car while crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk.

ISP spokesperson Sgt. Cary Huls said the woman was taken to UofL hospital where she died shortly afterwards. She was later identified as Barbara Tucker of New Albany.

Huls said the area was dark and foggy during the time of the crash and officers believe the driver did not see Tucker. After an initial investigation, speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash and no charges are expected.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
This gift card scam is an increasingly popular way for criminals to use different stores to...
‘You feel like you are being robbed’: Louisville man victim of in-store gift card scam
Jamarcus Glover
Jamarcus Glover facing additional charges following latest indictment
The owners of Shop Bar think the same man has robbed them three times.
Small business suspects same person has robbed them 3 times
Rickey Lewis Kelly
Convicted killer Rickey Kelly released from prison

Latest News

Wednesday morning, the groundbreaking took place for the NAPD headquarters on East Spring...
New Albany Police Department getting first stand-alone headquarters
Norton West Louisville Hospital celebrated a major milestone on Wednesday as construction crews...
Norton West Louisville Hospital celebrates topping off ceremony
Road closed
Montgomery Avenue closed for two months during construction
Students, staff walk out after Thomas Nelson HS-Nelson County HS merger vote