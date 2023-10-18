New Albany woman dead after being struck by car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A New Albany woman is dead after being struck by a car early Wednesday morning.

Indiana State Police said New Albany police responded to a car and pedestrian crash on Charlestown Road around 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 70-year-old woman who had been hit by a car while crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk.

ISP spokesperson Sgt. Cary Huls said the woman was taken to UofL hospital where she died shortly afterwards. She was later identified as Barbara Tucker of New Albany.

Huls said the area was dark and foggy during the time of the crash and officers believe the driver did not see Tucker. After an initial investigation, speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash and no charges are expected.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.