New Future Healers program expanding to Nashville will kick off in November

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Future is Now Nashville, a program based on the Futures Healers Medical Program modeled out of Louisville, will officially launch on November 4.

On Saturday, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, its School of Medicine, community partner Stronger Than My Father, and ATF Nashville started the process of engaging 30 Nashville youth for the official kickoff.

Over the weekend, doctors and medical students from the University of Vanderbilt Medical Center and its School of Medicine talked with kids who want to be exposed to the Health Sciences and Mentorship.

“The kids had one of the greatest experiences with our medical partners, which gives us the joy to think about the possibility of what this expansion effort brings to allow our kids to feel hope and dream big,” Executive Director of Stronger Than My Father Marcus Meneese said. “To that extent, we could never thank our Louisville, KY partners enough for their willingness and their true belief in our execution of this magnificent kiddos medical program that will have a phenomenal impact on our kids in Nashville, although it was founded in Louisville. KY.”

The long-term goal for the partnership is to move forward as a unit to influence others within the medical community to consider being a part of the expansion movement for the betterment of kids in all communities, the release said.

“The dream of expansion is being fulfilled because of the hard work of our Nashville partners,” Executive Director Christopher 2X said. On behalf of all of us who have been on this beautiful ride over the last two years and some months of the Future Healers medical program in Louisville, KY, growing to 120 kiddos. We thank our Nashville partners for expediting this program with lighting speed to impact the community.”

