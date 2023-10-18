Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

New Future Healers program expanding to Nashville will kick off in November

Future Is Now Nashville will kick off November 4th.
Future Is Now Nashville will kick off November 4th.(Chris2X)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Future is Now Nashville, a program based on the Futures Healers Medical Program modeled out of Louisville, will officially launch on November 4.

On Saturday, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, its School of Medicine, community partner Stronger Than My Father, and ATF Nashville started the process of engaging 30 Nashville youth for the official kickoff.

Over the weekend, doctors and medical students from the University of Vanderbilt Medical Center and its School of Medicine talked with kids who want to be exposed to the Health Sciences and Mentorship.

“The kids had one of the greatest experiences with our medical partners, which gives us the joy to think about the possibility of what this expansion effort brings to allow our kids to feel hope and dream big,” Executive Director of Stronger Than My Father Marcus Meneese said. “To that extent, we could never thank our Louisville, KY partners enough for their willingness and their true belief in our execution of this magnificent kiddos medical program that will have a phenomenal impact on our kids in Nashville, although it was founded in Louisville. KY.”

The long-term goal for the partnership is to move forward as a unit to influence others within the medical community to consider being a part of the expansion movement for the betterment of kids in all communities, the release said.

“The dream of expansion is being fulfilled because of the hard work of our Nashville partners,” Executive Director Christopher 2X said. On behalf of all of us who have been on this beautiful ride over the last two years and some months of the Future Healers medical program in Louisville, KY, growing to 120 kiddos. We thank our Nashville partners for expediting this program with lighting speed to impact the community.”

For more information about 2X Game Changers and its mission, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rickey Lewis Kelly
Convicted killer Rickey Kelly released from prison
A man is dead after a shooting on Frankfort Avenue near St. Matthew's.
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Fox Den
Ramp from I-64 West to I-65 South reopens
Fox Den homicide ignites city leaders about bar closing time
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind

Latest News

Convicted killer Rickey Kelly released from prison
Convicted killer Rickey Kelly released from prison
Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville,. Ky.
Norton Children’s performs 100th heart transplant on 9-year-old boy
“This is a 200-dollar piece of plastic,” said Anthony Mapp, who purchased the Blank Gift Cards...
‘You feel like you are being robbed’: Louisville man victim of in-store gift card scam
This gift card scam is an increasingly popular way for criminals to use different stores to...
‘You feel like you are being robbed’: Louisville man victim of in-store gift card scam