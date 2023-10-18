Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Norton Children’s performs 100th heart transplant on 9-year-old boy

Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville,. Ky.
Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville,. Ky.(Source: WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Children’s Hospital celebrated a significant milestone on Monday after performing its 100th heart transplant.

The patient, a 9-year-old boy, had been waiting on the transplant list for almost a year.

“It’s exciting to reach this milestone,” said Bahaaldin Alsoufi, M.D., chief of pediatric cardiothoracic surgery and co-director of Norton Children’s Heart Institute, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine. “We are the only pediatric program in the state capable of doing heart transplants. And we are doing that with outcomes that match those of the best programs in the United States.”

In 1986, Norton Children’s Hospital became the second hospital in the nation to perform a heart transplant in an infant, the release said.

Since then, Norton Children’s Heart Institute has grown into a full-service program featuring specialized teams dedicated to heart patients and their families. The Heart Institute’s Chief Surgeon says they’re the only pediatric program in the state capable of doing heart transplants and that it’s important to provide these life-changing services to local families.

“It’s a privilege to be a pediatric cardiac surgeon,” Alsoufi said. “Obviously, we are taking care of some sick patients, and we see them going through all the stages of the treatment and getting better. And it’s definitely very gratifying.”

Norton Children’s Hospital opened the Jennifer Lawrence Cardiac Intensive Care Unit in 2020, the release said.

“Our heart program has a deep legacy that has grown and impacted the lives of children from all across our region,” said Lynnie Meyer, R.N., Ed.D. FAHP, CFRE, senior vice president and chief development officer, Norton Healthcare. “This work is simply not possible without the deep support of our entire community. I think about the countless people involved, and the resources we’ve been able to devote to ensuring these children and their families have hope for the future. We have a deep gratitude for what we have here at Norton Children’s Hospital.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rickey Lewis Kelly
Convicted killer Rickey Kelly released from prison
A man is dead after a shooting on Frankfort Avenue near St. Matthew's.
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Fox Den
Ramp from I-64 West to I-65 South reopens
Fox Den homicide ignites city leaders about bar closing time
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind

Latest News

The Louisville, Ky. skyline.
FORECAST: Finally, some clearing skies tonight
“This is a 200-dollar piece of plastic,” said Anthony Mapp, who purchased the Blank Gift Cards...
‘You feel like you are being robbed’: Louisville man victim of in-store gift card scam
This gift card scam is an increasingly popular way for criminals to use different stores to...
‘You feel like you are being robbed’: Louisville man victim of in-store gift card scam
The annual Louisville Throo The Zoo 5K Run/Walk is returning for its 30th year.
Registration open for 30th running of annual Louisville Throo the Zoo 5K Run/Walk