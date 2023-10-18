Norton West Louisville Hospital celebrates topping off ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton West Louisville Hospital celebrated a major milestone on Wednesday as construction crews added the final steel beam to the building.

Officials also announced that they’ll start seeing patients in November 2024.

The hospital at 28th and Broadway will be the first new hospital built west of 9th St. in Louisville in 150 years. It will include a 24/7 emergency department, inpatient care, outpatient services and a pharmacy.

Governor Andy Beshear and Mayor Craig Greenberg were surrounded by people celebrating the next step for the hospital. They honored the people who made this possible.

Chief Administrative Officer Corenza Townsend was overjoyed seeing the progress. She said it was an idea that started two years ago, and it’s now becoming a reality.

“What keeps me going is the community,” she said. “People showing up and wanting to have conversations and wanting to be a part of this hospital. They want to come. I offer everybody ‘Come have coffee with me when the doors open in the cafe or hang out in the community room.’ That’s what keeps me going. The drive, the excitement. We’re actually doing it. And to actually be leading the hospital,it doesn’t get any better than that!”

