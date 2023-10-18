Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Norton West Louisville Hospital celebrates topping off ceremony

Norton West Louisville Hospital celebrated a major milestone on Wednesday as construction crews...
Norton West Louisville Hospital celebrated a major milestone on Wednesday as construction crews added the final steel beam to the building.(WAVE)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton West Louisville Hospital celebrated a major milestone on Wednesday as construction crews added the final steel beam to the building.

Officials also announced that they’ll start seeing patients in November 2024.

The hospital at 28th and Broadway will be the first new hospital built west of 9th St. in Louisville in 150 years. It will include a 24/7 emergency department, inpatient care, outpatient services and a pharmacy.

Governor Andy Beshear and Mayor Craig Greenberg were surrounded by people celebrating the next step for the hospital. They honored the people who made this possible.

Chief Administrative Officer Corenza Townsend was overjoyed seeing the progress. She said it was an idea that started two years ago, and it’s now becoming a reality.

“What keeps me going is the community,” she said. “People showing up and wanting to have conversations and wanting to be a part of this hospital. They want to come. I offer everybody ‘Come have coffee with me when the doors open in the cafe or hang out in the community room.’ That’s what keeps me going. The drive, the excitement. We’re actually doing it. And to actually be leading the hospital,it doesn’t get any better than that!”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
This gift card scam is an increasingly popular way for criminals to use different stores to...
‘You feel like you are being robbed’: Louisville man victim of in-store gift card scam
Jamarcus Glover
Jamarcus Glover facing additional charges following latest indictment
The owners of Shop Bar think the same man has robbed them three times.
Small business suspects same person has robbed them 3 times
Rickey Lewis Kelly
Convicted killer Rickey Kelly released from prison

Latest News

Metro Health and city leaders have launched a project to put women's menstrual products like...
Louisville launches project to address period equity
Were you scammed out of your SNAP benefits? The Virginia Department of Social Services can now...
Kentucky officials respond to rising number of food stamps theft complaints
Norton Healthcare is expanding into one of Louisville’s biggest landmarks.
Norton Healthcare to open Prompt Care location inside KFC Yum! Center
Norton Healthcare is expanding into one of Louisville’s biggest landmarks.
Norton Healthcare to open Prompt Care location inside KFC Yum! Center