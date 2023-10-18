Contact Troubleshooters
Parkinson’s patients bring new meaning to putting up a fight

TKO Parkinson's is a free class for people living with Parkinson's Disease.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s believed roughly 1 million people in the United States are living with Parkinson’s Disease.

There is no cure, but according to the Parkinson’s Foundation, exercise can slow the progression of the disease.

TKO Parkinson’s is a free program hosted three days a week in Louisville that provides an exercise outlet for those living with the disease.

Madeleine Cronin was diagnosed earlier this year. Up until then, she was still as active as walking half marathons. She no longer can, but that doesn’t mean she has to give up.

“I’ll probably never get back to where I started off with the mini marathons and stuff like that,” said Cronin, “but you just keep pushing and you accomplish quite a lot.”

Loved ones are encouraged to take the class as well to show support. Cronin is accompanied at nearly every class by her longtime friend Mary Tierney and each of their husbands.

TKO Parkinson’s is an affiliate of Rock Steady Boxing that mostly meets at Buechel Park Baptist Church. Learn more at tkoparkinsons.com.

