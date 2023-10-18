Precautionary boil water advisory issued for Sellersburg Water customers in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - There’s a precautionary boil water advisory issued on Wednesday for some Sellersburg Water customers living in Jeffersonville.

This is impacting about 1,700 customers who live south of the water plant on Holmans Lane. The advisory is going to last for about a couple hours, according to a Sellersburg Water announcement.

Customers will be notified when the advisory is over.

Sellersburg Water said scheduled maintenance on a valve on Allison Lane at Seminole Drive was being performed, but the valve failed.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.