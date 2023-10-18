Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Stellar Snacks building $137 million pretzel factory in west Louisville

Stellar Snacks building $137 million pretzel factory in west Louisville
By David Ochoa
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars are coming to west Louisville. A pretzel factory announced the biggest investment into the neighborhood in decades.

Stellar Snacks is investing $137 million into the Park Hill neighborhood, creating 350 jobs. They made the announcement on Tuesday and laid out their plans for the new factory.

They’re expecting to start hiring people as soon as next March, and the pretzels should be rolling off the line in September.

Stellar Snacks founder Elisabeth Galvin knows pretzels. She used to work for a company that provided pretzels for airlines.

But one day, they shut down manufacturing.

“That day was in July 2018 when I found out,” Galvin said. “The only way for us to survive and to have pretzels on the West Coast was to open our own bakery.”

That bakery turned into Stellar Snacks. They’ve been in business for five years and now are expanding east from Carson City, Nevada.

“We have been hunting for the perfect place for a few years now to find the perfect location,” Galvin said.

That location is in west Louisville.

“This company Stellar Snacks is coming to west Louisville because this is where they wanted to be,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “They see a great workforce here. They see a great opportunity. We are providing incentives and this company is incentivized to hire more people from these neighborhoods to truly make sure we get the full impact of 350 new jobs in west Louisville.”

Stellar Snacks says Kentucky works as a gateway to the Eastern and Southern United States.

“For a community to really thrive, it needs really good jobs,” Beshear said.

The jobs at the factory will pay an average of $30 an hour.

“This facility here is truly a remarkable one, and more importantly nestled in this community is really something we’re excited to expand in,” said Gina Galvin with Stellar Snacks.

“We don’t call a machine operator a machine operator. We call them pretzel makers. Like a winemaker,” Elisabeth said.

In less than a year, the 434,000-square-foot factory will be filled with pretzel makers filling the Park Hill neighborhood with the smell of butter.

“At Stellar Snacks, we are teaching people a new career,” Elisabeth said. “It’s not just a job.”

There will be a job fair in December for early hires and training. The location hasn’t been decided yet.

Keep an eye on the Stellar Snacks website for more information.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
Jamarcus Glover
Jamarcus Glover facing additional charges following latest indictment
The owners of Shop Bar think the same man has robbed them three times.
Small business suspects same person has robbed them 3 times
Rickey Lewis Kelly
Convicted killer Rickey Kelly released from prison
Man in hospital after shooting in Shively

Latest News

Stellar Snacks building $137 million pretzel factory in west Louisville
Stellar Snacks building $137 million pretzel factory in west Louisville
Bill Ford, Executive Chairman of the Ford Motor Company.
Bill Ford to striking workers: ‘We can stop this now’
Broussard to step down as Humana CEO, replacement named
Were you scammed out of your SNAP benefits? The Virginia Department of Social Services can now...
Kentucky officials respond to rising number of food stamps theft complaints