Stellar Snacks building $137 million pretzel factory in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars are coming to west Louisville. A pretzel factory announced the biggest investment into the neighborhood in decades.

Stellar Snacks is investing $137 million into the Park Hill neighborhood, creating 350 jobs. They made the announcement on Tuesday and laid out their plans for the new factory.

They’re expecting to start hiring people as soon as next March, and the pretzels should be rolling off the line in September.

Stellar Snacks founder Elisabeth Galvin knows pretzels. She used to work for a company that provided pretzels for airlines.

But one day, they shut down manufacturing.

“That day was in July 2018 when I found out,” Galvin said. “The only way for us to survive and to have pretzels on the West Coast was to open our own bakery.”

That bakery turned into Stellar Snacks. They’ve been in business for five years and now are expanding east from Carson City, Nevada.

“We have been hunting for the perfect place for a few years now to find the perfect location,” Galvin said.

That location is in west Louisville.

“This company Stellar Snacks is coming to west Louisville because this is where they wanted to be,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “They see a great workforce here. They see a great opportunity. We are providing incentives and this company is incentivized to hire more people from these neighborhoods to truly make sure we get the full impact of 350 new jobs in west Louisville.”

Stellar Snacks says Kentucky works as a gateway to the Eastern and Southern United States.

“For a community to really thrive, it needs really good jobs,” Beshear said.

The jobs at the factory will pay an average of $30 an hour.

“This facility here is truly a remarkable one, and more importantly nestled in this community is really something we’re excited to expand in,” said Gina Galvin with Stellar Snacks.

“We don’t call a machine operator a machine operator. We call them pretzel makers. Like a winemaker,” Elisabeth said.

In less than a year, the 434,000-square-foot factory will be filled with pretzel makers filling the Park Hill neighborhood with the smell of butter.

“At Stellar Snacks, we are teaching people a new career,” Elisabeth said. “It’s not just a job.”

There will be a job fair in December for early hires and training. The location hasn’t been decided yet.

Keep an eye on the Stellar Snacks website for more information.

