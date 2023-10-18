Contact Troubleshooters
Students, staff walk out after Thomas Nelson HS-Nelson County HS merger vote

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Students and staff members at Thomas Nelson High School are walking out and protesting Wednesday morning.

The reason for this walkout is reportedly because of a controversial school board vote Tuesday night to combine Thomas Nelson High School with Nelson County High School.

It was a 3-2 vote in favor of the combined campus plan.

Families said they’re upset with the decision and the potential of Thomas Nelson High School closing.

Thomas Nelson High School opened back in 2012.

School board members said Tuesday night that the move was for financial reasons.

After the vote, the school board meeting ended dramatically. One school board member, Damon Jackey, resigned and said actions taken by the school board were no longer taken in the best interest of students.

After that meeting, students and staff quickly struck up a plan to walk out on Wednesday in protest.

