Troubleshooters: Hacker suspected of playing sexually explicit video during court proceedings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a sexually explicit video played during several virtual court hearings.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon, causing a disruption due to the inappropriate conduct, District Court Chief Judge Jessica Moore told WAVE News Troubleshooters.

The Sheriff’s Office said the video did not show the identity of the man. They are currently looking into how the virtual system was hacked and by whom.

Moore added they contacted law enforcement to identify the person responsible.

“The bottom line is that anytime anyone does anything to disrupt the proceedings or disrespect the legal process, they should expect to be held accountable,” Moore said.

The virtual system was used heavily during Covid, and its use has continued in some circumstances.

“Occasional brazen stupidity is a small price to pay for ensuring the public has easy, open access to the courts.”

The Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

