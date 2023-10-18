Two species formerly found in the Green River officially declared extinct

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently removed 21 species nationwide from the Endangered Species Act due to extinction, including two species of freshwater mussel formerly found in the Green River.

Other species across the country that were deemed extinct include six other species of freshwater mussel, 10 species of birds, two species of fish, and one bat species formerly found in Guam. A full list of the species, their original territory, and the last confirmed sighting can be found on the Fish and Wildlife Service website.

Zack Couch, a wildlife diversity program coordinator with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, said that the process of declaring a species extinct is not an easy one and typically takes decades of searching.

“In this case, for both the species of freshwater mussel that used to be found in Kentucky, we haven’t observed observations of live animals or even fresh dead where we find the shells in over 50 years now,” Couch said.

The majority of species have not been seen since the 1970s, though some of the last confirmed sightings date back to 1899.

“You know, it’s easy to say that something doesn’t exist if you don’t look for it, but in this case, we have a series of malacologists that both work within our agency and outside our agency that spend a lot of time with their faces down in the water searching for these animals in areas that we know that we had records of them historically,” said Couch, “and if you continue to look for them over and over and you can’t find them, it’s usually a pretty good indication that they’re extinct.”

Couch admits that while freshwater mussels are not particularly flashy, it’s important to continue to defend their ecosystems. The mussels are an essential part of underwater environments, working as living water filters and helping to control riverbed erosion.

“In general, the thing that I tell everybody when it comes to ‘why is this species important?’ is, if you think of nature as a big game of Jenga that we all played as children, you have all these blocks that are fit together,” Couch said. “As you start removing those blocks, after a while, things start to get a little unsecure, a little unsafe, and then the next thing you know, the whole thing collapses.”

According to U.S. Fish and Wildlife, the main contributors to these losses are habitat loss and the introduction of invasive species and diseases by humans.

