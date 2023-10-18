Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Western Kentucky Distilling Co. holds grand opening

Western Kentucky Distilling Co. holds grand opening
By Brady Williams
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Western Kentucky Distilling Company held its grand opening on Wednesday.

The new $30 million distillery in Beaver Dam is creating 35 full-time jobs.

[Previous: Distillery in Beaver Dam fills first bourbon barrel]

“Coming off what was a historic year for Kentucky bourbon in 2022, seeing these announced projects and investments become operational and begin production is an incredible step for the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “Today’s grand opening marks yet another step forward for Kentucky’s signature bourbon and spirits industry and will continue to provide incredible job opportunities for the Western Kentucky region. Congratulations to Western Kentucky Distilling’s leadership on this exciting next step.”

The distillery is the first one in Ohio County since Prohibition, and it’s located at 1880 Old Liberty Church Rd. in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, in the Bluegrass Crossings Business Center.

The 25,000-square-foot distillery features 15 warehouses, and Master Distiller Jacob Call said at the opening that they’ll be producing over 50,000 barrels of bourbon each year.

He explained that they’ve been able to reach this point quickly.

“We actually broke ground last November on Election Day,” he said.

Call provided a tour for guests of the grand opening and explained that they hope to expand soon.

He said they’ve already sold out of some of their bourbon, even though the first batch won’t be ready for some time.

“It’s got to age for at least 4-5 years,” he explained. “So we have some warehouses here on site.”

He said in the next year, they plan to expand in other ways. They plan to begin offering tours to the public in hopes of attracting more people to Ohio County.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nelson County Schools to be closed due to staffing shortages
This gift card scam is an increasingly popular way for criminals to use different stores to...
‘You feel like you are being robbed’: Louisville man victim of in-store gift card scam
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Crashes on the Watterson, Gene Snyder caused delays for morning commuters
Students, staff protest after Thomas Nelson HS-Nelson County HS merger vote

Latest News

LMPD: Man brought to hospital after being shot in the leg
A view of downtown Louisville from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in Paristown.
FORECAST: Windy and wet Thursday
Tanyqua Oliver looks to take on her landlord in court while hoping her subpoenas for 3...
Louisville woman sues landlord, subpoenas Department of Codes and Regulations inspectors
Clark County Zoning Board denies permit for 3,900 acre solar farm
Women Warriors
Equine Therapy Program expands services to Women Warriors