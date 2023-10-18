Western Kentucky Distilling Co. holds grand opening

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Western Kentucky Distilling Company held its grand opening on Wednesday.

The new $30 million distillery in Beaver Dam is creating 35 full-time jobs.

“Coming off what was a historic year for Kentucky bourbon in 2022, seeing these announced projects and investments become operational and begin production is an incredible step for the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “Today’s grand opening marks yet another step forward for Kentucky’s signature bourbon and spirits industry and will continue to provide incredible job opportunities for the Western Kentucky region. Congratulations to Western Kentucky Distilling’s leadership on this exciting next step.”

The distillery is the first one in Ohio County since Prohibition, and it’s located at 1880 Old Liberty Church Rd. in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, in the Bluegrass Crossings Business Center.

The 25,000-square-foot distillery features 15 warehouses, and Master Distiller Jacob Call said at the opening that they’ll be producing over 50,000 barrels of bourbon each year.

He explained that they’ve been able to reach this point quickly.

“We actually broke ground last November on Election Day,” he said.

Call provided a tour for guests of the grand opening and explained that they hope to expand soon.

He said they’ve already sold out of some of their bourbon, even though the first batch won’t be ready for some time.

“It’s got to age for at least 4-5 years,” he explained. “So we have some warehouses here on site.”

He said in the next year, they plan to expand in other ways. They plan to begin offering tours to the public in hopes of attracting more people to Ohio County.

