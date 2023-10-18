Contact Troubleshooters
‘We’ve got a lot of work to do’: Mayor Greenberg to ask for $250M from state legislature

Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg plans to ask for a quarter of a billion dollars in state...
Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg plans to ask for a quarter of a billion dollars in state funding for a wide variety of critical projects.(WAVE)
By David Mattingly
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg points to the need for public safety as the cornerstone of a major request from the state legislature.

Greenberg plans to ask for a quarter of a billion dollars in state funding for a wide variety of critical projects.

“Everything our administration wants to accomplish is contingent on one thing,” Greenberg said. “And that’s people feeling safe and being safe.”

Citing a pivotal moment in the future of Louisville, Greenberg said he will be lobbying for autonomy to impose new gun restrictions.

He wants new laws for carjacking and wiretapping of gang leaders. He also asks for funding for police technology.

That is only the beginning of the massive request for state money.

The city’s plan includes:

  • $50 million for Affordable Housing
  • $42 million for Metro Parks & Recreation
  • $35 million transportation and infrastructure grants
  • $30 million to convert downtown office buildings into residential
  • $30 million in Riverfront improvements
  • $22.5 million to the Community Care Campus serving the homeless
  • $17 million for improvements to the Louisville Medical District
  • $12 million Butchertown infrastructure improvements supporting development around Lynn family Stadium
  • $10 million for Universal Pre-K

”I plan to spend a lot of time on I-64 in January, February and March, as do other members of my administration,” Greenberg said. “I plan to spend even more time in the halls of the General Assembly.”

The announcement came Wednesday in a rare public display of cooperation. Louisville Representative Jason Nemes, the Republican House Whip, will help push the city’s agenda as it confronts the legislature’s urban-rural divide.

”He (Greenberg) is trying to make a difference,” Nemes said. “And that’s why I’m here today. I know it’s across party lines, I’m probably the only Republican here today. But look, we’ve got a town that we need to save. A lot of cities across America are in trouble. Louisville is one of those.”

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Greenberg said. “But I’m confident that by working together in a bipartisan fashion, even when we don’t agree on everything, that we will make meaningful change in this upcoming session of the General Assembly for the people of our city, for the future of our city.”

