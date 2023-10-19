1 dead, 2 in hospital after crash on I-264

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person is dead after a crash on I-264 westbound Thursday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a crash on the Watterson between Crittenden Drive and Southern Parkway around 3:45 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

Preliminary investigation shows that one vehicle tried to change lanes and hit another car, causing the second car to lose control and roll over several times Ellis said. This caused the driver to be ejected from the vehicle. EMS pronounced the driver dead on scene.

A third vehicle was also hit during the crash, Ellis said. The driver and passenger of that vehicle were taken to UofL Hospital and are expected to survive.

The driver of the vehicle that police believe caused the crash fled afterward, according to LMPD. Based on witnesses, the suspect vehicle is believed to be a tan-colored four-door sedan that was last seen exiting I-264 westbound onto 3rd Street.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

