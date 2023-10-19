Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

1 dead, 2 in hospital after crash on I-264

LMPD responded to a fatal crash on I-264 WB Thursday afternoon.
LMPD responded to a fatal crash on I-264 WB Thursday afternoon.(TRIMARC)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person is dead after a crash on I-264 westbound Thursday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a crash on the Watterson between Crittenden Drive and Southern Parkway around 3:45 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

Preliminary investigation shows that one vehicle tried to change lanes and hit another car, causing the second car to lose control and roll over several times Ellis said. This caused the driver to be ejected from the vehicle. EMS pronounced the driver dead on scene.

A third vehicle was also hit during the crash, Ellis said. The driver and passenger of that vehicle were taken to UofL Hospital and are expected to survive.

The driver of the vehicle that police believe caused the crash fled afterward, according to LMPD. Based on witnesses, the suspect vehicle is believed to be a tan-colored four-door sedan that was last seen exiting I-264 westbound onto 3rd Street.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Clay, the attorney for former LMPD officer Joshua Jaynes, believes Jamarcus Glover...
Troubleshooters: Mother of deceased child involved in the Jamarcus Glover investigation is charged
Tanyqua Oliver looks to take on her landlord in court while hoping her subpoenas for 3...
Louisville woman sues landlord, subpoenas Department of Codes and Regulations inspectors
Nelson County Schools to be closed due to staffing shortages
This gift card scam is an increasingly popular way for criminals to use different stores to...
‘You feel like you are being robbed’: Louisville man victim of in-store gift card scam

Latest News

‘Who’s behind the badge?’: LMPD begins ‘Meet your Beat Officer’ events
Suspect charged
LMPD investigating shooting in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood
Alvin Huttsell, left, and Robert Rummel were arrested Thursday morning in connection to a...
19-year-old, 20-year-old arrested in connection with Seymour shooting
CCSD empty classroom
Christian Academy to close Southwest campus
Tanyqua Oliver was in court Thursday for her emergency hearing as she tries to get the mold and...
Woman who subpoenaed inspectors at the Department of Code and Regulations, takes on her landlord in court