1 dead after crash on I-264

LMPD responded to a fatal crash on I-264 WB Thursday afternoon.
LMPD responded to a fatal crash on I-264 WB Thursday afternoon.(TRIMARC)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person is dead after a crash on I-264 westbound between Crittenden Drive and Southern Parkway Thursday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officials said at least two vehicles were involved in the accident.

The crash has caused all lanes to be blocked. According to TRIMARC, cleanup will take around an hour.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is responding to the scene. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

