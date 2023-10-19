1 dead after crash on I-264

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person is dead after a crash on I-264 westbound between Crittenden Drive and Southern Parkway Thursday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officials said at least two vehicles were involved in the accident.

The crash has caused all lanes to be blocked. According to TRIMARC, cleanup will take around an hour.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is responding to the scene. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

