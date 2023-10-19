19-year-old murder suspect facing $500,000 bond

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 19-year-old is facing a 500-thousand-dollar bond after an alleged car chase that ended in a deadly shooting earlier this month.

La’Zario Carr was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and charged with the shooting death of 18-year-old Braxton Tucker on Oct. 4.

Arrest citations state both Carr and his co-defendant Micah Mattison began chasing Tucker in their car. The arrest report goes on to state both Carr and Mattison started shooting at Tucker’s car on North 20th and Portland Avenue.

Tucker later died after being taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Police say the chase was captured on video, spent bullet casings were found and Carr admitted to the shooting. He’s charged with murder.

Carr’s next court appearance is October 27th.

