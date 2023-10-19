Contact Troubleshooters
20 cows killed when semitrailer flips over on interstate highway

By Rob Polansky and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – Just under two dozen cows died when a semitrailer rolled over on an interstate highway in New Jersey Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the semitrailer flipped over on Interstate 84 in Newton as it was heading down an exit ramp around 3:30 a.m.

Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue reported that the semitrailer carried 44 cows.

A total of 14 cows died in the crash and 6 more had to be euthanized, state police said.

Firefighters said the driver was not hurt in the accident.

The state Department of Agriculture, Department of Transportation, and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

