AEW Dynamite coming to KFC Yum! Center

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is coming to the KFC Yum! Center on Nov. 1, making its debut in Louisville.

WAVE News spoke with Paul Wight, formerly known as “The Big Show,” about the event. He said that his job has taken him around the world, but it’s the connection to the fans that he loves the most.

“I’m having so much fun in AEW,” Wight said. “And I did a little bit of commentary. I think that’s a little bit further down the road, I still want to get in the ring and lace up my boots and help the younger talent. There’s no teacher like experience. And any chance that you can take your experience and pass it on to the younger talent to make that connection to the audience. That’s what makes our business so rewarding is that impact we have on our audience and the good things we can do from that. We make people happy.”

Tickets are currently on sale for AEW Dynamite. They can be purchased from Ticketmaster as well as AEW’s website.

