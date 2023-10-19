Bad Bunny coming to Louisville in his Most Wanted Tour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bad Bunny will be hitting the stage at the KFC Yum! Center on April 22 as part of his 47-show Most Wanted Tour.

The three-time GRAMMY winner took a break from touring in 2023, making appearances only at Coachella, the GRAMMY Awards and the Latin Billboard Awards and made history when his new album “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana” became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 on Spotify when it was released last week. Since then, the album has been streamed more than 900 million times and the lead single “MONACO” is #1 in 16 countries on the streaming app.

The Most Wanted Tour is promising Bad Bunny fans a more intimate experience than his previous tour and is expected to be one of the most sought-after concert events of the year.

Fans of Bad Bunny are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale for the Most Wanted Tour to help block bots and scalpers, reduce resale, and get more tickets directly into the hands of real people who want to attend the show. Fans can register now until Monday, October 23 at 2:59 a.m. here for the to register. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access the on sale for Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The show will begin at 8:00 on April, 22 and tickets are starting at $113.07. Parental discretion is advised as there will be explicit lyrics that hone in on the star’s trap roots.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.