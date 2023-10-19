Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Bad Bunny coming to Louisville in his Most Wanted Tour

Nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana nuevo álbum de bad bunny
Bad Bunny actúa en los Premios Billboard Latinos, el jueves 5 de octubre de 2023, en Coral Gables, Florida.(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bad Bunny will be hitting the stage at the KFC Yum! Center on April 22 as part of his 47-show Most Wanted Tour.

The three-time GRAMMY winner took a break from touring in 2023, making appearances only at Coachella, the GRAMMY Awards and the Latin Billboard Awards and made history when his new album “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana” became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 on Spotify when it was released last week. Since then, the album has been streamed more than 900 million times and the lead single “MONACO” is #1 in 16 countries on the streaming app.

The Most Wanted Tour is promising Bad Bunny fans a more intimate experience than his previous tour and is expected to be one of the most sought-after concert events of the year.

Fans of Bad Bunny are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale for the Most Wanted Tour to help block bots and scalpers, reduce resale, and get more tickets directly into the hands of real people who want to attend the show. Fans can register now until Monday, October 23 at 2:59 a.m. here for the to register. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access the on sale for Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The show will begin at 8:00 on April, 22 and tickets are starting at $113.07. Parental discretion is advised as there will be explicit lyrics that hone in on the star’s trap roots.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nelson County Schools to be closed due to staffing shortages
This gift card scam is an increasingly popular way for criminals to use different stores to...
‘You feel like you are being robbed’: Louisville man victim of in-store gift card scam
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Thomas Clay, the attorney for former LMPD officer Joshua Jaynes, believes Jamarcus Glover...
Troubleshooters: Mother of deceased child involved in the Jamarcus Glover investigation is charged
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Crashes on the Watterson, Gene Snyder caused delays for morning commuters

Latest News

The Kentucky Derby Museum is asking the community to be part of an upcoming exhibit celebrating...
Kentucky Derby Museum accepting submissions for fashion contest
New treatment option in Louisville for those suffering chronic pain
OrthoLazer Louisville is offering a new treatment for people suffering from chronic pain.
New treatment option in Louisville for those suffering chronic pain
Source: TRIMARC
I-71 North lanes shut down at the Watterson split due to overturned semitruck