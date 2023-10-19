Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Bardstown police ask for help identifying suspected trailer thieves

Bardstown police ask for help identifying suspected trailer thieves.
Bardstown police ask for help identifying suspected trailer thieves.(BPD)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Bardstown police say they need help identifying individuals who allegedly stole a trailer.

According to a Facebook post, BPD believes the suspects stole a trailer from Bloomfield Farms on Spencer-Mattingly Lane Sunday night.

(Story continues below)

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call BPD at (502) 348-6811 or to remain anonymous please dial (502) 348-HEAT(4328).

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
This gift card scam is an increasingly popular way for criminals to use different stores to...
‘You feel like you are being robbed’: Louisville man victim of in-store gift card scam
Jamarcus Glover
Jamarcus Glover facing additional charges following latest indictment
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Rickey Lewis Kelly
Convicted killer Rickey Kelly released from prison

Latest News

Jefferson County Public Schools to host job fair
Thomas Clay, the attorney for former LMPD officer Joshua Jaynes, believes Jamarcus Glover...
Troubleshooters: Mother of deceased child involved in the Jamarcus Glover investigation is charged
A judge has ruled that Alaska elections officials do not need to put the fifth-place finisher...
Troubleshooters: Hacker suspected of playing sexually explicit video during court proceedings
Students and staff members at Thomas Nelson High School are walking out and protesting on...
Students, staff protest after Thomas Nelson HS-Nelson County HS merger vote