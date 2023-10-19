Bardstown police ask for help identifying suspected trailer thieves
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Bardstown police say they need help identifying individuals who allegedly stole a trailer.
According to a Facebook post, BPD believes the suspects stole a trailer from Bloomfield Farms on Spencer-Mattingly Lane Sunday night.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call BPD at (502) 348-6811 or to remain anonymous please dial (502) 348-HEAT(4328).
