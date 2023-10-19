Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Body found in Lake Cumberland

Body discovered in Kentucky lake
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A body has been discovered in Lake Cumberland.

According to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials, a body floated up at the Fishing Creek section of the lake in Pulaski County.

They say the body was located by a fisherman around 6:15 Wednesday evening.

Fish and Wildlife described the body as a white male around 30 years old.

The remains have not been identified.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nelson County Schools to be closed due to staffing shortages
This gift card scam is an increasingly popular way for criminals to use different stores to...
‘You feel like you are being robbed’: Louisville man victim of in-store gift card scam
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Crashes on the Watterson, Gene Snyder caused delays for morning commuters
Students, staff protest after Thomas Nelson HS-Nelson County HS merger vote

Latest News

Tanyqua Oliver looks to take on her landlord in court while hoping her subpoenas for 3...
Louisville woman sues landlord, subpoenas Department of Codes and Regulations inspectors
The Louisville, Ky. skyline.
FORECAST: Rain back in the forecast on Thursday
Clark County Zoning Board denies permit for 3,900 acre solar farm
Women Warriors
Equine Therapy Program expands services to Women Warriors
Bardstown police ask for help identifying suspected trailer thieves.
Bardstown police ask for help identifying suspected trailer thieves