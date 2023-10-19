Clark County Zoning Board denies permit for 3,900 acre solar farm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At a meeting Wednesday night, the Clark County Board of Zoning Appeals denied a permit that would have allowed thousands of acres of farmland to be used to create a solar farm throughout the county.

The proposed solar farm would have included 73 parcels of land owned by 53 farmers. It would have occupied 3,900 acres and would be built and owned by the company BrightNight.

The company was asking for a special exception permit that would have allowed those acres of farmland to be turned into commercial space.

At the meeting, representatives from BrightNight talked about the economic benefits the project could bring to the area, including $2.8 million a year in property tax revenue and more than 200 construction jobs.

However, a crowd of landowners voiced their opposition to the project. Many expressed concerns that the visible solar panels would obstruct the views from their home.

David Tillett of Marysville says his property would have been surrounded by the solar farm on three sides.

Tillett said he was concerned about how the project would affect his property value, although BrightNight representatives claimed in the meeting that it would not lower the value.

“I guarantee you it would drop at least 30%,” Tillett said. “At least. Nobody would want it.”

Some residents said they were also skeptical of BrightNight as a new company that has yet to complete solar farms in Indiana.

”I’m not impressed with their reputation,” Tillett said. “I don’t think they have anything to stand on. They’re new and they’re land grabbers.”

WAVE reached out to BrightNight after the meeting. The company gave us this statement:

“Tonight, BrightNight was excited to propose a 350-megawatt solar project for the consideration of a Special Exception permit from Clark County, Indiana. We felt strongly that our project would provide incredible value to the area by delivering affordable, safe, and reliable electricity, our project would also create hundreds of jobs, and generate $100M in tax revenue over the life of the project. Unfortunately, the Clark County Board of Zoning Appeals members voted to deny our permit. This decision was made despite 53 landowners who were proud to lease their land to BrightNight, their trusted partner. This evening, those landowners were denied the right to use their property to generate a valuable income and to do so in a manner in which the county has already stated fits the “prescribed use” for their agricultural land. We urge Clark County leaders to focus on the facts backed by the ample evidence of the safe, environmentally-friendly, and low-impact nature of solar farms. The BrightNight team remains focused on working in Clark County and hopes to have the opportunity to correct the inaccurate information that was provided to the Board of Zoning Appeals members and correct the findings of fact on which the members made their decision tonight.”

