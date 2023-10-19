Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Councilman Piagentini found guilty of ethics violations, commission recommends his removal

Louisville Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini addresses questions from reporters following the...
Louisville Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini addresses questions from reporters following the October 19, 2023 ruling by the Metro Ethics Committee.(Josh Whitney/WAVE News)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Ethics Commission has reach a verdict in the ethics trial against councilman Anthony Piagentini.

Thursday afternoon, members of the ethics commission came back from deliberations and delivered a verdict of guilty for six of the seven counts brought forward against him.

Piagentini has been facing seven counts of ethics code violations including failing to disclose financial interests and using his position on the council to obtain unwarranted privileges. That after he took a consulting job with the Louisville Healthcare CEO Council after supporting a $40 million grant benefiting that same group.

He was found guilty on all charges except count six, which alleged that Piagentini failed to timely report his financial documents on his employment with the Louisville Healthcare CEO council. The ethics commission said he was not liable for that.

Regardless, Piagentini has time and time again maintained that he did nothing wrong. Today’s verdict shows the ethics commission was not convinced.

The ethics commission finished with recommending penalties against him, including six $500 fines. One for each count. That totals $3,000 dollars in fines. T

They also voted unanimously to recommend Piagentini’s removal from the greater metro council.

Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg released the following statement regarding today’s Ethics Commission’s findings and recommendations:

The findings of the Ethics Commission are clear and unanimous. My administration will swiftly respond to these serious violations to preserve the public’s trust in Metro Government.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Clay, the attorney for former LMPD officer Joshua Jaynes, believes Jamarcus Glover...
Troubleshooters: Mother of deceased child involved in the Jamarcus Glover investigation is charged
Nelson County Schools to be closed due to staffing shortages
Tanyqua Oliver looks to take on her landlord in court while hoping her subpoenas for 3...
Louisville woman sues landlord, subpoenas Department of Codes and Regulations inspectors
This gift card scam is an increasingly popular way for criminals to use different stores to...
‘You feel like you are being robbed’: Louisville man victim of in-store gift card scam
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say

Latest News

LMPD responded to a fatal crash on I-264 WB Thursday afternoon.
1 dead after crash on I-264
La'Zario Carr was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and charged with the shooting death of...
19-year-old murder suspect facing $500,000 bond
The Kentucky Derby Museum is asking the community to be part of an upcoming exhibit celebrating...
Kentucky Derby Museum accepting submissions for fashion contest
New treatment option in Louisville for those suffering chronic pain