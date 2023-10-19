Councilman Piagentini found guilty of ethics violations, commission recommends his removal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Ethics Commission has reach a verdict in the ethics trial against councilman Anthony Piagentini.

Thursday afternoon, members of the ethics commission came back from deliberations and delivered a verdict of guilty for six of the seven counts brought forward against him.

Piagentini has been facing seven counts of ethics code violations including failing to disclose financial interests and using his position on the council to obtain unwarranted privileges. That after he took a consulting job with the Louisville Healthcare CEO Council after supporting a $40 million grant benefiting that same group.

He was found guilty on all charges except count six, which alleged that Piagentini failed to timely report his financial documents on his employment with the Louisville Healthcare CEO council. The ethics commission said he was not liable for that.

Regardless, Piagentini has time and time again maintained that he did nothing wrong. Today’s verdict shows the ethics commission was not convinced.

The ethics commission finished with recommending penalties against him, including six $500 fines. One for each count. That totals $3,000 dollars in fines. T

They also voted unanimously to recommend Piagentini’s removal from the greater metro council.

Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg released the following statement regarding today’s Ethics Commission’s findings and recommendations:

“The findings of the Ethics Commission are clear and unanimous. My administration will swiftly respond to these serious violations to preserve the public’s trust in Metro Government.”

