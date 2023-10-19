Contact Troubleshooters
Equine Therapy Program expands services to Women Warriors

Women Warriors
Women Warriors(Veteran's Club)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The nationally recognized Equine Therapy Program has expanded its services to the Veteran’s Club’s Women Warriors.

Women Warriors is an organization for women in the military, law enforcement, EMT, Fire Service and more. With these services, the Women Warriors now has sessions of their very own.

Sessions with the Women Warriors will include yoga, guided meditations, focus groups, and interaction with horses at the Kentucky Humane Society.

Partially through the interactions, horses will get the socialization and training they need to become more adaptable. The program also hopes this will help these women through their own personal battles, whether that be PTSD, depression, or anything else.

For more information, click or tap here.

