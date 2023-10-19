Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Periods of rain and thunder overnight and early Friday

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Evening rain tapers to a break around midnight
  • Renewed round of rain and thunder very early Friday morning
  • Drier weekend, but temperatures drop by Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a break from the showers closer to midnight tonight, a renewed wave of rain will move in very early Friday morning. Some thunder is possible with this activity.

Showers will likely linger into the morning commute Friday as low only drop into the 50s. Friday starts out with scattered showers that will continue through midday.

By the evening those showers will fade, allowing for some peeks of sunshine before sunset. Highs on Friday will be in the 60s. Skies will become mostly clear to partly cloudy

Friday night behind the rain, allowing temperatures to drop into the 40s heading into Saturday morning.

A fast-moving system moving through the region Saturday morning will provide a small shower chance northeast of Louisville, but as of now Saturday looks dry, partly sunny, and windy for most of us.

Gusts up to 35 MPH are possible with highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.


WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023





