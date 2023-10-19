Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Rain back in the forecast on Thursday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Spotty showers early Thursday, best rain chance late Thursday
  • Windy Saturday
  • The 70s return next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will continue to increase overnight ahead of our next rainmaker for Thursday. Lows will be in the mild 50s thanks to the cloud cover and increasing moisture in the air.

We’ll stay mainly dry early Thursday morning, but shower chances will rise quickly toward midday. Late afternoon into the evening is when our highest rain chance occurs, accompanied by some isolated thunder. Winds will be gusty at times.

Showers will continue to be likely Thursday night into early Friday morning. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s during this time. While rain chances on Friday will be highest before sunrise, a few isolated showers are possible during the day as the sun tries to peek back out. Highs on Friday will be in the 60s.

Saturday has a small morning shower chance as a fast-moving disturbance clips us from the north. This will also increase our wind speeds during the day, with gusts up to 30 MPH possible.

Sunday is dry and partly sunny, but a bit cooler behind Saturday’s disturbance. The 70s return by mid next week, but sunshine will be replaced by clouds heading toward late week as our next system approaches.


WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023

