FORECAST: Showery and windy at times this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Windy today & Saturday; Gusts between 25 and 35 MPH

Showers will increase toward sunset and again towards sunrise

Quiet weekend is on tap

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Late morning showers will ease through the early afternoon as gusty winds crank up from the south. A new area of rain (perhaps thunder) will develop for the late afternoon into the evening hours, especially along/east of I-65. Rounds of showers continue tonight as the cold front marches through the area. Low temperatures slide into the 40s and low 50s by Friday morning.

Rain showers linger into Friday morning before pushing east during the afternoon. Clouds clear Friday afternoon, allowing temperatures to rebound into the 60s for highs. Mostly clear skies are expected Friday night. Lows tumble into the 40s.

A quick-hitting system Saturday will bring a period of gusty winds to the region, otherwise a quiet weekend is on tap. In fact, so quiet that frost may develop Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.