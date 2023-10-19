FORECAST: Windy and wet Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Windy today & Saturday; Gusts between 20 and 30 MPH

Rounds of rain through Friday morning

Cool weekend before warm-up next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a dry but cloudy start, showers push into the region around midday and last into the afternoon and evening. It will be breezy at times with gusts between 20 and 30 MPH. Temperatures max out in the 60s in most locations. Rounds of showers continue tonight as the cold front marches through the area. Low temperatures slide into the 40s and low 50s by Friday morning.

Rain showers linger into Friday morning before pushing east during the afternoon. Clouds clear Friday afternoon, allowing temperatures to rebound into the 60s for highs. Mostly clear skies are expected Friday night. Lows tumble into the 40s.

A quick-hitting system Saturday will bring a period of gusty winds to the region, otherwise a quiet weekend is on tap. In fact, so quiet that frost may develop Sunday night.

