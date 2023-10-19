Gene Snyder northbound lanes at New Cut Road closed due to crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Louisville should be aware of a crash on I-265 before heading out for their Thursday morning commute.

The Gene Snyder northbound lanes at New Cut Road are currently closed due to a crash involving several vehicles. MetroSafe said the call came in at 5:46 a.m.

There’s no estimated time on when the roadway opens back up, but wreckers are on their way. Louisville Metro police officers are there and EMS was sent to check on some people.

Commuters should take a different route if they’re able to.

