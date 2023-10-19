Gene Snyder northbound lanes at New Cut Road reopen after crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash on I-265 had an impact on the Thursday morning commute in Louisville.

The Gene Snyder northbound lanes at New Cut Road had to close due to a crash involving several vehicles. MetroSafe said the call came in at 5:46 a.m.

Louisville Metro police officers and EMS were called and wreckers eventually arrived to help open the lanes back up.

