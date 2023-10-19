Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Gene Snyder northbound lanes at New Cut Road reopen after crash

Source: TRIMARC
Source: TRIMARC(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash on I-265 had an impact on the Thursday morning commute in Louisville.

The Gene Snyder northbound lanes at New Cut Road had to close due to a crash involving several vehicles. MetroSafe said the call came in at 5:46 a.m.

Louisville Metro police officers and EMS were called and wreckers eventually arrived to help open the lanes back up.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nelson County Schools to be closed due to staffing shortages
This gift card scam is an increasingly popular way for criminals to use different stores to...
‘You feel like you are being robbed’: Louisville man victim of in-store gift card scam
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Crashes on the Watterson, Gene Snyder caused delays for morning commuters
Students, staff protest after Thomas Nelson HS-Nelson County HS merger vote

Latest News

WAVE News Traffic Alert
Crashes on the Watterson, Gene Snyder caused delays for morning commuters
Ramp from I-64 West to I-65 South reopens
LMPD: Man shows up to University of Louisville hospital after being shot
Crash on I-71 North approaching I-265.
One in critical condition after 3-vehicle crash on I-71 at I-265