Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

I-71 North lanes shut down at the Watterson split due to overturned semitruck

Source: TRIMARC
Source: TRIMARC(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Louisville should be aware of an overturned semi-tractor on Interstate 71.

I-71 North between mile marker 5.0 to 5.2, which is at the Watterson split, is completely shut down.

MetroSafe said the call came in for an injury accident on Thursday at 11:46 a.m.

Crews are there working to clear up the area and there’s an estimated delay of about two hours, according to TRIMARC.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and take a different route.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nelson County Schools to be closed due to staffing shortages
This gift card scam is an increasingly popular way for criminals to use different stores to...
‘You feel like you are being robbed’: Louisville man victim of in-store gift card scam
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Thomas Clay, the attorney for former LMPD officer Joshua Jaynes, believes Jamarcus Glover...
Troubleshooters: Mother of deceased child involved in the Jamarcus Glover investigation is charged
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Crashes on the Watterson, Gene Snyder caused delays for morning commuters

Latest News

The Kentucky Derby Museum is asking the community to be part of an upcoming exhibit celebrating...
Kentucky Derby Museum accepting submissions for fashion contest
New treatment option in Louisville for those suffering chronic pain
OrthoLazer Louisville is offering a new treatment for people suffering from chronic pain.
New treatment option in Louisville for those suffering chronic pain
Bad Bunny actúa en los Premios Billboard Latinos, el jueves 5 de octubre de 2023, en Coral...
Bad Bunny coming to Louisville in his Most Wanted Tour