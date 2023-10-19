I-71 North lanes shut down at the Watterson split due to overturned semitruck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Louisville should be aware of an overturned semi-tractor on Interstate 71.

I-71 North between mile marker 5.0 to 5.2, which is at the Watterson split, is completely shut down.

MetroSafe said the call came in for an injury accident on Thursday at 11:46 a.m.

Crews are there working to clear up the area and there’s an estimated delay of about two hours, according to TRIMARC.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and take a different route.

