Indiana man arrested on two counts of child molesting

By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Scottsburg man was arrested and taken into custody for two counts of child molesting on Tuesday.

Officers and investigators with the Seymour Police Department began the investigation on Sept. 27 about allegations of a man having inappropriate sexual contact with two minors about 19 or 20 years ago.

That investigation led to the arrest of William Gasser, 62, who admitted to the inappropriate sexual contact during an interview with investigators, Seymour Police announced via a Facebook post.

Glasser was taken to the Jackson County Jail and remanded into the custody of the jail division.

