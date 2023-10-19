Jefferson County Public Schools to host job fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS is looking to hire new employees for nearly every department, from transportation to nutrition services, according to a release.

The school district is hosting a job fair at Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., officials said.

JCPS said they are filling positions for bus drivers, maintenance, clerical support, teachers, instructional assistants, bus buddies for early childhood students, substitutes for all positions and more.

Those wishing to apply are asked to bring a resume and ID with them. Officials said assistance with applications will be available.

