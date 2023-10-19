Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Jefferson County Public Schools to host job fair

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS is looking to hire new employees for nearly every department, from transportation to nutrition services, according to a release.

The school district is hosting a job fair at Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., officials said.

JCPS said they are filling positions for bus drivers, maintenance, clerical support, teachers, instructional assistants, bus buddies for early childhood students, substitutes for all positions and more.

Those wishing to apply are asked to bring a resume and ID with them. Officials said assistance with applications will be available.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
This gift card scam is an increasingly popular way for criminals to use different stores to...
‘You feel like you are being robbed’: Louisville man victim of in-store gift card scam
Jamarcus Glover
Jamarcus Glover facing additional charges following latest indictment
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Rickey Lewis Kelly
Convicted killer Rickey Kelly released from prison

Latest News

Thomas Clay, the attorney for former LMPD officer Joshua Jaynes, believes Jamarcus Glover...
Troubleshooters: Mother of deceased child involved in the Jamarcus Glover investigation is charged
A judge has ruled that Alaska elections officials do not need to put the fifth-place finisher...
Troubleshooters: Hacker suspected of playing sexually explicit video during court proceedings
Students and staff members at Thomas Nelson High School are walking out and protesting on...
Students, staff protest after Thomas Nelson HS-Nelson County HS merger vote
Louisville has filed a zoning enforcement case against the landlord of this mulch company,...
Troubleshooters: Mulch causing problems between River Road businesses
Feed Louisville moves into new kitchen