Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky school security marshal explains plans to improve safety

Kentucky school security marshal explains plans to improve safety
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - More Kentucky school districts have officers at public schools. That’s what the state school security marshal Ben Wilcox told lawmakers in a legislative task force Thursday.

The marshal, hired after the 2019 School Safety Resiliency Act, briefed lawmakers on the plan’s improvements.

There are more than 1,000 public schools in Kentucky, and the law passed requires all of them to have a resource officer in each one. Wilcox told lawmakers the response to the law has been successful, but they can’t rest on their laurels.

“Improvement is that we have to continue to keep our mandates. We can’t slack at all. One of the things important is going in and checking and keeping our schools safe. The reminder is always there,” Wilcox said.

The mandates were put in place after the 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School.

Districts are still working to comply with the SRO requirement, and 758 schools are covered. Wilcox told lawmakers that schools are keeping exterior doors closed and interior classroom doors locked during instructional time. He said that part of the law is resulting in more than 99% compliance.

“You know not shutting your door during instructional time can be dangerous. It is something we always have to remind ourselves to do. That is what we need to do. We need to come up with new ideas,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox told lawmakers that the two things hurting school systems from putting SROs on every campus are funding and personnel.

He also said in traveling the nation, he has noticed many states do not have the same security procedures Kentucky has put into place.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD responded to a fatal crash on I-264 WB Thursday afternoon.
1 dead, 2 in hospital after crash on I-264
Tanyqua Oliver looks to take on her landlord in court while hoping her subpoenas for 3...
Louisville woman sues landlord, subpoenas Department of Codes and Regulations inspectors
Thomas Clay, the attorney for former LMPD officer Joshua Jaynes, believes Jamarcus Glover...
Troubleshooters: Mother of deceased child involved in the Jamarcus Glover investigation is charged
CCSD empty classroom
Christian Academy to close Southwest campus
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date

Latest News

A view of downtown Louisville from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in Paristown.
FORECAST: Increasing sunshine today, windy weather for this weekend
Mayor Greenberg gives details on $434.5 million pandemic-era funding plan
Kentucky voting registration surges
Louisville Metro officials give update on Applegate Lane house demolition
They're speaking at the Highview Fire Station on Friday.
Louisville Metro officials giving update on Applegate Lane house demolition