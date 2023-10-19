Kentucky school security marshal explains plans to improve safety

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - More Kentucky school districts have officers at public schools. That’s what the state school security marshal Ben Wilcox told lawmakers in a legislative task force Thursday.

The marshal, hired after the 2019 School Safety Resiliency Act, briefed lawmakers on the plan’s improvements.

There are more than 1,000 public schools in Kentucky, and the law passed requires all of them to have a resource officer in each one. Wilcox told lawmakers the response to the law has been successful, but they can’t rest on their laurels.

“Improvement is that we have to continue to keep our mandates. We can’t slack at all. One of the things important is going in and checking and keeping our schools safe. The reminder is always there,” Wilcox said.

The mandates were put in place after the 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School.

Districts are still working to comply with the SRO requirement, and 758 schools are covered. Wilcox told lawmakers that schools are keeping exterior doors closed and interior classroom doors locked during instructional time. He said that part of the law is resulting in more than 99% compliance.

“You know not shutting your door during instructional time can be dangerous. It is something we always have to remind ourselves to do. That is what we need to do. We need to come up with new ideas,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox told lawmakers that the two things hurting school systems from putting SROs on every campus are funding and personnel.

He also said in traveling the nation, he has noticed many states do not have the same security procedures Kentucky has put into place.

