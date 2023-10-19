Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Man brought to hospital after being shot in the leg

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is working to get more information on a shooting after someone showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to Mary & Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday at about 9:30 a.m. They said a man was brought to the hospital after he had been shot in the leg.

It’s not exactly known where the shooting happened and there are currently no suspects.

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

