Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man wanted in two states caught in Kentucky

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says they received information on Wednesday that...
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says they received information on Wednesday that 30-year-old Cody Schneider, who they say is a fugitive from justice out of Virginia and Texas, was hiding in the county.(Pulaski Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man wanted in two states was caught in Kentucky.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says they received information on Wednesday that 30-year-old Cody Schneider, who they say is a fugitive from justice out of Virginia and Texas, was hiding in the county.

The sheriff’s office says they learned Schneider was staying at a home on Fairview Road in Science Hill. Deputies went to the home early Wednesday morning, but they say Schneider was able to see their vehicles coming, and he escaped out of a back window.

Deputies couldn’t find him, so they left.

The sheriff’s office says deputies went back to the home Wednesday afternoon to try to find Schneider again. They say someone told deputies Schneider was hiding out near a barn.

After searching the area, deputies took him into custody, and he was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center. The sheriff’s office did not say what charges he is wanted for in Texas or Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nelson County Schools to be closed due to staffing shortages
This gift card scam is an increasingly popular way for criminals to use different stores to...
‘You feel like you are being robbed’: Louisville man victim of in-store gift card scam
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Crashes on the Watterson, Gene Snyder caused delays for morning commuters
Students, staff protest after Thomas Nelson HS-Nelson County HS merger vote

Latest News

A view of downtown Louisville from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in Paristown.
FORECAST: Showery and windy at times this afternoon
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 10/19
Tracking showers and gusty winds today.
StormTALK! Weather Blog 10/19
Thomas Nelson High School students, staff continue protesting